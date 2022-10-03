Eligible community organisations and groups can apply, before October 14, for up to $250 000 for one-off-projects at a grassroots level. Projects may include skills development programs for Aboriginal community members, IT upgrades, office equipment and infrastructure.
NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs on support for Koori Knockout 2022 and new community funding program
Ben Franklin – NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Credit: AdLibitum
Published 3 October 2022 at 2:28pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
In the sidelines of the Koori Knockout 2022, Ben Franklin, NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs reiterated his support for this event, the biggest Indigenous sporting carnival in the country, with a Golden Sponsorship. The Minister also announced the relaunch of the Community and Place Grants Program.
