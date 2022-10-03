SBS NITV Radio

NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs on support for Koori Knockout 2022 and new community funding program

Ben Franklin.jpg

Ben Franklin – NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Credit: AdLibitum

Published 3 October 2022 at 2:28pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
In the sidelines of the Koori Knockout 2022, Ben Franklin, NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs reiterated his support for this event, the biggest Indigenous sporting carnival in the country, with a Golden Sponsorship. The Minister also announced the relaunch of the Community and Place Grants Program.

Eligible community organisations and groups can apply, before October 14, for up to $250 000 for one-off-projects at a grassroots level. Projects may include skills development programs for Aboriginal community members, IT upgrades, office equipment and infrastructure.




