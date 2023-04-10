On the Road: Royal Australasian College of Surgeons Annual Scientific Congress 2022

SBS Web Banner - BLA.C.K. Medicine.jpg

Dr Mikayla Couch has been in Brisbane for the 2022 Royal Australian College of Surgeons Annual Scientific Congress and this episode is a quick update on some of the topics covered there. While in Brisbane, Mikayla met a number of interesting and important health professionals, several of whom will join the podcast as guests over the coming episodes.

The RACS Annual Scientific Congress is the largest multidisciplinary surgical conference in the southern hemisphere.

The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.
