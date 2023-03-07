Rachael King on equal opportunities for First Nations women through STEM

thumbnail_IMG_7396.jpg

Warmuli woman Rachael King mum, Leisa King, on the day of her graduation with a Bachelor of Science - Mathematics and Bachelor of Education (Secondary) at Macquarie University.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Aurora Foundation scholar Rachael King reflects on the theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day which is Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future. Rachael is the perfect example of this, having completed a double degree in Science and Education. She is now working in analytics in the banking industry while completing post graduate studies in business analytics and data science.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 08/03/2023

Justin Mohamed addressing the the National Press Club in Canberra

NITV Radio - News 08/03/2023

Reconciliation Australia CEO Karen Mundine

Karen Mundine reflects on International Women’s Day 2023 and opportunities for First Nations women

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 06/03/2023