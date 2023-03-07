Rachael King on equal opportunities for First Nations women through STEM
Warmuli woman Rachael King mum, Leisa King, on the day of her graduation with a Bachelor of Science - Mathematics and Bachelor of Education (Secondary) at Macquarie University.
Aurora Foundation scholar Rachael King reflects on the theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day which is Cracking the Code: Innovation for a gender equal future. Rachael is the perfect example of this, having completed a double degree in Science and Education. She is now working in analytics in the banking industry while completing post graduate studies in business analytics and data science.
