Rachael Sarra, winner 2022 Indigenous Digital Inventiveness Award

Rachael Sarra is driven by a belief that art and design are vital to communication, connection and culture

Published 31 October 2022 at 3:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
“Throughout my work and personal brand and collaborations, I’ve been able to donate over 200k back to communities. With a rising online platform, we’ve led conversations and raised awareness on issues facing our communities on a global scale.” - Rachael Sarra CEO of sar.ra Creative.

