SBS NITV Radio

Radio Redfern sounds of 1988 bicentenary protests immortalised in national registry

SBS NITV Radio

Radio Redfern Riots.JPG

1988 Bicentenary protests (NFSA website) Credit: Bertrand Tungandame

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 10:24am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Sounds of Radio Redfern’s historic broadcast are part of ten new additions to the National Sound and Film Archive's Sounds of Australia registry. The newly immortalised sounds were recorded on the 26th of January 1988, when thousands took to the streets at bicentenary protests that were the subject of 17 hours of coverage by Radio Redfern.

Published 19 December 2022 at 10:24am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 19/12/2022

Linda Burney

NITV Radio - News 19/12/2022

IMG20221216142134.jpg

Mitch Tambo’s Silent Night brings the Xmas and Gamilaraay spirits together

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 16/12/2022