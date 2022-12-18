Radio Redfern sounds of 1988 bicentenary protests immortalised in national registry

1988 Bicentenary protests (NFSA website) Credit: Bertrand Tungandame
Published 19 December 2022 at 10:24am
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Sounds of Radio Redfern’s historic broadcast are part of ten new additions to the National Sound and Film Archive's Sounds of Australia registry. The newly immortalised sounds were recorded on the 26th of January 1988, when thousands took to the streets at bicentenary protests that were the subject of 17 hours of coverage by Radio Redfern.
