Saltbush, First Nations theatre returns to Australia after travelling the world for 10 years

saltbush3.jpg

Saltbush - A stunning all-ages interactive journey through First Nations culture using light projections and digital technology

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Saltbush, an all-ages interactive journey through First Nations culture uses light projections and digital technology allowing audiences to immerse themselves amongst the projections, dance, and First Nations storytelling. After touring the world for more than ten years (Mexico, Taiwan, Italy, Sweden, India...) the performance is back to Australia running at Sydney Opera House from the 14th to the 17th of April.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Reconciliation Australia's Karen Mundine

Karen Mundine: Australia will be better for telling the stories of different Australians

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 12/04/2023

The Federal Member for Berowra, Mr Julian Leeser

NITV Radio - News 12/04/2023

Corey Tutt is founder of Indigenous NFP charity DeadlyScience.jpg

Corey Tutt on Two Way Science at Parrtjima 2023