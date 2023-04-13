Saltbush, First Nations theatre returns to Australia after travelling the world for 10 years
Saltbush - A stunning all-ages interactive journey through First Nations culture using light projections and digital technology
Saltbush, an all-ages interactive journey through First Nations culture uses light projections and digital technology allowing audiences to immerse themselves amongst the projections, dance, and First Nations storytelling. After touring the world for more than ten years (Mexico, Taiwan, Italy, Sweden, India...) the performance is back to Australia running at Sydney Opera House from the 14th to the 17th of April.
Share