SBS NITV Radio

Science & Technology - Episode 57

SBS NITV Radio

Rae Johnston

Wiradjuri woman - Rae Johnston - Multi-Award-Winning Science & Technology Editor Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2022 at 11:17pm
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

The power of compost - making waste a climate champion - Can we generate hydrogen from the humidity in the air? - Unlocking the secrets of native rodents' rat race to new lands and, backyard experiment shines light on producing polymers.

Published 20 September 2022 at 11:17pm
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 19/09/2022

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews implores Victorians to stay at home. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews implores Victorians to stay at home

NITV Radio - News 19/09/2022

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 16/09/2022

Julia Gillard at her first public appearance since she was replaced as prime minister by Kevin Rudd

NITV Radio - News 16/09/2022