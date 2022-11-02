SBS NITV Radio

Science & Technology - Episode 58

Rae Johnston

Rae Johnston Source: Supplied

Published 2 November 2022 at 3:51pm
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Bertrand Tungandame
Aussies clueless about their country's most endangered species - New online tool to support expectant parents with prenatal testing decisions - Bad news for the climate: 3 big greenhouse gases hit record highs – And, fossil fuel industry using sport to greenwash public image.

NITV Radio - Science & Technology 02/11/2022
