Science & Technology - Episode 58

NITV Radio - Science & Technology 02/11/2022
Rae Johnston Source: Supplied
Published 2 November 2022 at 3:51pm
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Aussies clueless about their country's most endangered species - New online tool to support expectant parents with prenatal testing decisions - Bad news for the climate: 3 big greenhouse gases hit record highs – And, fossil fuel industry using sport to greenwash public image.
Published 2 November 2022 at 3:51pm
By Rae Johnston
Presented by Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share