SNAICC embraces new plan to tackle over-representation of Indigenous children in the child protection system
SNAICC – National Voice for Our Children welcomes the commitment of Federal, State and Territory Governments to actions that will enhance the safety of children Credit: SNAICC - National Voice for our Children
“The reforms laid out in the Action Plans will put authority back into the hands of Aboriginal organisations and families, recognising we have the expertise and the solutions to deliver real and effective change so our children and families can thrive. “If they are properly supported and resourced, the reforms in the Action Plans can make real and significant impact on issues such as those currently being faced in my hometown of Mparntwe/Alice Springs.” – Catherine Liddle CEO of SNAICC
Share