Sue Woolfenden and Auntie Lola share their passion for Paediatrics

Associate Professor Sue Woolfenden and Auntie Lola chat with Mikayla about Paediatrics, their stories, and what drives them in their work with Indigenous kids, families and communities.Associate Professor Sue Woolfenden is the Director of Community Paediatrics at Sydney Local Health District.The first season of BLA.C.K. Medicine was produced independently of SBS, made by Dr Mikayla Couch in association with Peer 1 Health.