SBS NITV Radio

The late Uncle Jack Charles's extraordinary life and legacy

SBS NITV Radio

Uncle Jack Charles.jpg

Beloved star of stage and screen Uncle Jack Charles

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 September 2022 at 2:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

Uncle Jack Charles unleashes (his words) the story of his extraordinary life as a survivor of the Stolen Generations who emerged against insurmountable odds as a revered performer and a statesman dedicating his later years furthering the causes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as well as speaking up for the forgotten and downtrodden of society. This conversation was recorded on the 21/04/2021. [Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are advised that this story contains the voice of a deceased person. NITV has received authorisation from Uncle Jack Charles’s family to use his voice and images]

Published 15 September 2022 at 2:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 14/09/2022

stolene generations

NITV Radio - News 14/09/2022

F6784C03-172C-4F86-BF32-E62D69FF8DFE.jpeg

New book brings to light the extraordinary story of turtle shell masks of the Torres Strait

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 12/09/2022