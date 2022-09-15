The late Uncle Jack Charles's extraordinary life and legacy

Beloved star of stage and screen Uncle Jack Charles
Published 15 September 2022 at 2:19pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Uncle Jack Charles unleashes (his words) the story of his extraordinary life as a survivor of the Stolen Generations who emerged against insurmountable odds as a revered performer and a statesman dedicating his later years furthering the causes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as well as speaking up for the forgotten and downtrodden of society. This conversation was recorded on the 21/04/2021. [Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are advised that this story contains the voice of a deceased person. NITV has received authorisation from Uncle Jack Charles’s family to use his voice and images]
