Tyson Mowarin on how NITV provides a platform to share First Nations cultures and histories

Tyson Mowarin.jpg

Tyson Mowarin owner of Weerianna Street Media (WSM), an Indigenous multimedia business located in Roebourne, in the Western Australian Pilbara Region.

Published 28 December 2022 at 9:07am
By Bertrand Tungandame
“We create content documenting our culture and histories, NITV gives us a platform to share and make sure our stories stay alive.” - Tyson Mowarin owner Weerianna Street Media

