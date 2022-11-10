UN win for Torres Strait Islanders on climate change generates hope at COP27

Yessie Mosby, a claimant in the successful, historic Our Islands, Our Home human rights complaint to the UN over climate change is speaking at several COP27 side events. Source: SBS
After successfully challenging the Australian government at the UN on failure to act on climate, Torre Strait Islander claimants have been invited to various events as part of the COP27. Their landmark victory is generating a lot of interest and hope. “We are proud in this area that this has opened the door for other people, all other communities who are suffering through climate change, who haven’t’ contributed anything and yet find themselves in the frontline,” says Yessie Mosby.
