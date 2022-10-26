Victoria’s Treaty possum skin cloak, a piece of art and historical document wrapped in one

Recently Victoria passed a landmark legislation creating the First Nations Treaty Authority, marking a step further towards a Treaty with the state’s Aboriginal people.





NITV Radio took the opportunity to revisit the treaty process through the eyes of Gina Bundle coordinating artist of the Treaty possum skin cloak.







Gina Bundle coordinating artist of the Treaty possum skin cloak This exceptional piece of art tells the journey to treaty during 30 community gatherings held by the Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission (VTAC) in 2018.





VTAC Commissioner Jill Gallagher can be credited with the idea but said it wouldn't have been possible without the help of the coordinating artist.



The possum skin cloak is made up of hundreds of inscriptions by Victorian Aboriginal community members. The Treaty cloak is made up of 72 possum skins with hundreds of inscriptions by Victorian Aboriginal community members expressing their views in favour or against the ongoing Treaty process. It also comprises two kangaroo skins with support messages from allies.



