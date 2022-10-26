SBS NITV Radio

Victoria’s Treaty possum skin cloak, a piece of art and historical document wrapped in one

Burning a story onto animal skin. Victoria Treaty Advancement.

Burning a story onto animal skin. Victoria Treaty Advancement.

Published 26 October 2022 at 3:57pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
I like to call it a historical document. Because that is what it is. It is a historical piece of work that tells the story about the journey to Treaty. – Gina Bundle.

Recently Victoria passed a landmark legislation creating the First Nations Treaty Authority, marking a step further towards a Treaty with the state’s Aboriginal people.

NITV Radio took the opportunity to revisit the treaty process through the eyes of Gina Bundle coordinating artist of the Treaty possum skin cloak.


Gina Bundle coordinating artist of the Treaty possum skin cloak
This exceptional piece of art tells the journey to treaty during 30 community gatherings held by the Victorian Treaty Advancement Commission (VTAC) in 2018.

VTAC Commissioner Jill Gallagher can be credited with the idea but said it wouldn't have been possible without the help of the coordinating artist.
The possum skin cloak is made up of hundreds of inscriptions by Victorian Aboriginal community members.
The Treaty cloak is made up of 72 possum skins with hundreds of inscriptions by Victorian Aboriginal community members expressing their views in favour or against the ongoing Treaty process. It also comprises two kangaroo skins with support messages from allies.

The Cloak had been exhibited at Melbourne Museum before finding a permanent home at the First Peoples Assembly of Victoria.


