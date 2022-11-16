'Wanha! Journey to Arnhem' and experience the Yolŋu people’s musical history and culture
Rosealee Pearson - producer Wanha! Journey to Arnhem
Published 16 November 2022 at 5:27pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
‘Wanha! Journey to Arnhem” brings together an incredible number of musicians that we have been working with over a period of over six years in Arnhem Land, and we’ve all come together to showcase what an incredible talent we have there. It is also accompanied by some incredible visuals of the region as well. - Rosealee Pearson (producer Wanha! Journey to Arnhem.)
Published 16 November 2022 at 5:27pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share