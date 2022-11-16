SBS NITV Radio

'Wanha! Journey to Arnhem' and experience the Yolŋu people’s musical history and culture

SBS NITV Radio

RosealeePearsonColour.jpg

Rosealee Pearson - producer Wanha! Journey to Arnhem

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2022 at 5:27pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

‘Wanha! Journey to Arnhem” brings together an incredible number of musicians that we have been working with over a period of over six years in Arnhem Land, and we’ve all come together to showcase what an incredible talent we have there. It is also accompanied by some incredible visuals of the region as well. - Rosealee Pearson (producer Wanha! Journey to Arnhem.)

Published 16 November 2022 at 5:27pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 16/11/2022

Prison

NITV Radio - News 16/11/2022

Fred Leone_Photo credit Mark Crannitch - V2.jpeg

Blaktivism 2022 brings one night of music with a purpose to Melbourne

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 14/11/2022