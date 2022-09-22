Welcome to not my Country

Waterfront whale tales is an outdoor exhibition of 30 two-metre-high whale tail sculptures created by a diverse collective of artists, including Archibald prize winner Blak Douglas.





In a conversation with NITV Radio, the artist revealed that by participating in this exhibition he wanted to raise awareness about some burning issues in the community.





“The exhibition was another opportunity to create yet another controversial piece from the house of Blak. I chose to, in a sort of cryptic fashion, lift a lid on local politics on what occurs on a daily basis on this land they call Cadigal Country,” Blak Douglas Said.





