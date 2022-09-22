SBS NITV Radio

Welcome to not my Country

SBS NITV Radio

Blak Douglas

Blak Douglas is an Archibald prize winner, his works are culturally & politically charged, with a sense of sarcasm and a unique vision of Australia’s history and current social inequities Credit: Courtesy of 107 on The Rocks

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 September 2022 at 2:41pm, updated 22 September 2022 at 2:46pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

‘Welcome to not my Country’ is Blak Douglas’ entry in Waterfront Whale Tales art exhibition. “What people are looking at in my example in this beautiful exhibition is quite possibly the first ever artwork created that speaks about internal politics, and local internal politics.” – Blak Douglas.

Published 22 September 2022 at 2:41pm, updated 22 September 2022 at 2:46pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Waterfront whale tales
is an outdoor exhibition of 30 two-metre-high whale tail sculptures created by a diverse collective of artists, including Archibald prize winner Blak Douglas.

In a conversation with NITV Radio, the artist revealed that by participating in this exhibition he wanted to raise awareness about some burning issues in the community.

“The exhibition was another opportunity to create yet another controversial piece from the house of Blak. I chose to, in a sort of cryptic fashion, lift a lid on local politics on what occurs on a daily basis on this land they call Cadigal Country,” Blak Douglas Said.

Advertisement
The Waterfront Whale Tales art exhibition trail is running up until 24th September at Sydney’s Western Harbour. All 30 whale tail sculptures
will go under the hammer
to raise money for The Kids’ Cancer Project.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IMG_6356 (1).jpg

The NITV Podcast - The Australian Wars Episode 1 featuring Jasmine Seymour

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 21/09/2022

The 2020 AFL premiership season has been shut down until May 31

NITV Radio - on air program 21/09/2022

Rae Johnston

Science & Technology - Episode 57