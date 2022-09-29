When volunteering with the Koori Kitchen was a natural fit

In a conversation with NITV Radio, Stella Green revealed how her house, located on the banks of the Wilson River, was flooded at the onset of the flooding in Lismore on February 28, 2022.





“I was incredibly affected. So, we were displaced for quite a long time, staying at different places, and eventually camping on my veranda for the next flood and onwards,” Stella said.





With a background in tourism and media as well as interests in the environment and having just completed a certificate IV in mental health she decided to put her skills to the service of the community as a volunteer with Koori Kitchen Lismore.





Stella said that together with other volunteers she also received additional training allowing her to provide culturally safe support to the community.





And, several months after the natural disaster demand for Koori Kitchen and Koori hub services, from food to social and mental health support, is unrelenting.



