When volunteering with the Koori Kitchen was a natural fit

Published 29 September 2022 at 10:56pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Stella Green’s first encounter with Koori Kitchen Lismore was as a client. After her home had been destroyed by the floods, the Kitchen was the only place to go to for a meal and essential needs. For several months now Stella has been working at the Kitchen as a volunteer utilising her many skills for the benefit of the community.

In a conversation with NITV Radio, Stella Green revealed how her house, located on the banks of the Wilson River, was flooded at the onset of the flooding in Lismore on February 28, 2022.

“I was incredibly affected. So, we were displaced for quite a long time, staying at different places, and eventually camping on my veranda for the next flood and onwards,” Stella said.

With a background in tourism and media as well as interests in the environment and having just completed a certificate IV in mental health she decided to put her skills to the service of the community as a volunteer with Koori Kitchen Lismore.

Stella said that together with other volunteers she also received additional training allowing her to provide culturally safe support to the community.

And, several months after the natural disaster demand for Koori Kitchen and Koori hub services, from food to social and mental health support, is unrelenting.

“It is still going because people are slowly moving back to Lismore and their kitchens are not working because insurance companies have ripped out basically everything inside. And we are talking families that need to get kids to school.”


