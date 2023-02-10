World heritage bid for Murujuga rock art, in the backdrop of threats from mining and industrial interests

Raelene.JPG

Raelene Cooper

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Today, 10/02/2023 the federal government has formally nominated the Murujuga Cultural Landscape for inscription on UNESCO's world heritage list. The move comes amid Murujuga Traditional owners’ protestations against the WA and federal governments’ continued support for major industrial and mining developments. According to TO’s these developments are a threat not only to the ancient rock art but also to the environment.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 10/02/2023

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has confirmed her unvaccinated sister has become unwell with COVID-19

NITV Radio - News 10/02/2023

Microphone - NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 08/02/2023

لیدیا تورپ، سناتور بومی از ایالت ویکتوریا

NITV Radio - News 08/02/2023