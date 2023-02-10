World heritage bid for Murujuga rock art, in the backdrop of threats from mining and industrial interests
Raelene Cooper
Today, 10/02/2023 the federal government has formally nominated the Murujuga Cultural Landscape for inscription on UNESCO's world heritage list. The move comes amid Murujuga Traditional owners’ protestations against the WA and federal governments’ continued support for major industrial and mining developments. According to TO’s these developments are a threat not only to the ancient rock art but also to the environment.
