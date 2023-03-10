Former SBS Pashto journalist Torpekai Amarkhel was on a processing list for Australian asylum when she died

Key Points One-time SBS journalist drowns at sea in refugee boat accident.

Her former colleague at SBS described her as 'a mentor' and 'humble'.

She had been forced to leave Afghanistan with the return of the Taliban.

Ms Amarkhel was on the processing list for Australian asylum at the time of her death, a procedure started by Mr Alikhil, who confirmed she instead opted to find immediate refuge in Europe.





"I put my name down as a sponsor for a humanitarian visa for her and she submitted a valid case for protection but for many months, she was in limbo and didn't know if she would get the visa," Mr Alikhil said.





Human Rights Watch committee member in Sydney, Mahir Momand, said Ms Amarkhel's story of taking perilous journeys in search of safety was an all-too familiar one for refugees.





"This happens because people are desperate and are running for their lives. It is because conditions on the ground in Afghanistan for a safe life are non-existent," Mr Momand said.



'A great mentor and human being'

Ms Amarkhel was a contributor to the SBS language program from 2013 to 2016, and also worked as a presenter for National Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) for years before she was forced to leave the country after the Taliban regained power in 2021.





She also worked for the Strategic Communication and Spokespersons Unit (SCSU) of the United Nations Assistance Mission (UNAMA).



Ms Amarkhel and four family members died in the boat accident – including her cousin Basira, Basira's husband, Samiullah, the couple's nine-year-old daughter, Ayesha, and five-year-old son, Osman.



Family members of Afghan victims of the boat accident drove from Germany to search for remains of their relatives in the debris of the ship in Steccato di Cutro, Italy. Credit: Alessio Mamo/Getty Images The boat was carrying up to 200 people, mostly refugees, and sank off the coastal city of Crotone in the southern region of Calabria.





The vessel had set sail from Izmir in Turkiye several days earlier with refugees from Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries.





Mr Alikhil said he "froze" when he realised Ms Amarkhel was among the victims of the shipwreck.



She was known for her beautiful voice and journalism skills. Abdullah Alikhil

"Prior to 2013, Torpekai and I worked for the United Nations in Afghanistan and co-presented a weekly radio program called 'Afghanistan Today' for many years," Mr Alikhil said.





He said her experience and unique presenting abilities made her a valued member of the SBS Pashto team.





"In 2013, when SBS Pashto was launched, Torpekai was the first overseas reporter who contributed to the program from Afghanistan and her skills helped build the (then new) SBS program from the ground up," he said.



Local residents look at flowers left in tribute to the victims who died in the shipwreck. Credit: Alessio Mamo/Getty Images “She was a great mentor and human being; she would always give 100 per cent to the work as well as humbly pass on her skills to others."



(From left to right) Torpekai Amarkhel, Jillian Hockings and SBS Pashto Executive Producer Abdullah Alikhil during their United Nations' days in Afghanistan.

Torpekai 'was scared' living under the Taliban

Mr Alikhil recalls that Ms Amarkhel contacted him after the Taliban re-took power in Afghanistan in 2021.



Torpekai Amarkhel was one of the few very experienced female journalists in Afghanistan, according to a colleague. “I could hear in her voice that she was very scared and feeling lost - she didn’t know if the Taliban would come and harm her or her family and wanted to know who would defend them and where she could get protection,” he said.





"I put my name down as a sponsor for a humanitarian visa for her and she submitted a valid case for protection but for many months, she didn't receive any response from the Australian immigration authorities."



Refugees must be treated equally, says refugee advocate

Mr Momand said some refugees from Afghanistan perceived that they were not being afforded the same priority as refugees from other locations such as Ukraine.



Human Rights Watch committee member, Mahir Momand Source: Supplied "Refugees are refugees, they need to be all treated equally under the international law," he said.





He said it was no surprise that Ms Amarkhel had felt compelled to leave Afghanistan when the Taliban returned to power there.



In Afghanistan, we see violation of human rights. Freedom of speech is at risk and people who speak out and express their opinions are jailed and, when they come out of jail, remain silent, fearing for their lives. Mahir Momand

"Women are not allowed to get an education and/or work. People are prevented from travel by making it almost impossible for them to obtain passports. These are just a few examples of how people’s lives, livelihoods and education are at risk."





He called on the international community including Australia not to abandon the people of Afghanistan.





"According to the United Nations, two-thirds of Afghanistan’s 40 million population are in need of emergency aid," he said.





"Australia and the international community should aid the people of Afghanistan but not the Taliban.



Australian universities can play their role by giving scholarships for online education to women inside Afghanistan. Mahir Momand

"The international community and Australia can put pressure on the Taliban to uphold human rights."



'Australian government committed to humanitarian programs'

A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson said the Australian government was committed to generous and flexible humanitarian and settlement programs that met Australia’s international protection obligations, and positioned Australia as a global leader in international resettlement efforts.





"Australia’s Humanitarian Program intake has been drawn from a range of nationalities and ethnic and religious groups, reflecting global displacement arising from conflict and persecution," they said.



