Life in Australia is a series of stories to help Afghans settle well and ‘feel at home’ in Australia. It covers everything you need to know from getting a job, renting a house, opening a bank account, getting your children into school, explaining Australia’s political system, how to send money home and even how to buy a car and drive on Australia’s roads.
Episodes
Life in Australia: Australia’s First People and Afghan Cameleers
24/12/202116:12
Life in Australia: Summer safety and holidays in Australia
10/12/202115:04
Life in Australia: Human rights in Australia
03/12/202113:52
Life in Australia: Political system and freedom of religion
26/11/202112:50
Life in Australia: How to buy a car
19/11/202113:24
Life in Australia: Settling your children into Australia
05/11/202114:47
Life in Australia: Employment
29/10/202114:11
Life in Australia: Getting job ready
22/10/202112:32
