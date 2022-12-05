Migrant journey: How Australia became home for World Cup referee Alireza Faghani

Highlights Alireza Faghani is an Iranian international football referee who is currently officiating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mr Faghani migrated to Australia with his family in September 2019.

He now referees in the A-League and says he admires the well-established "system" of Australian football.

Alireza Faghani is no stranger to the international stage.





The son of a referee, Mr Faghani officiated four matches at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.





His resume also includes such important matches as the 2014 AFC Champions League Final, the 2015 AFC Asian Cup Final, the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup Final and the 2016 Olympic Football Final.





Currently the 44-year-old is among the 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials taking charge at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.





Mr Faghani, who started as a referee in 1994 after a short-lived playing career, said it was always his target to officiate at the highest level.



He said: “My dream came true in 2014 and 2018, and it is really a great honour and privilege for me to be appointed as a referee for the 2022 World Cup.”





As a well-known figure in world football, the Kashmar-born official had options when it came to choosing a new country to call his home base.





However, he elected to migrate to Australia in September 2019 and has since been refereeing in the country's A-League football competition.



Referee Alireza Faghani reacts after gesturing to advise the game has been called off during the A-League Men's soccer match between the Central Coast Mariners and the Newcastle Jets at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Saturday, October 8, 2022. Source: AAP / JEREMY NG/AAPIMAGE “Because of my job as a referee, I had a chance to travel to many countries. Sometimes, I had to stay for a week in that specific country just for a single match. For tournaments, my stays would be even longer – depending on the number of matches,” he told SBS Persian in an interview in September 2021.





He said: “I had a chance to travel to Australia both to officiate a single match and then the AFC Asian Cup [in 2015]. I had to stay about 40 days in Australia for that tournament.”



Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, argues with referee Alireza Faghani during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Source: AP / Themba Hadebe/AP/AAPImage “When I spoke with some friends who are living in Australia, I felt that living in Australia would suit my family situation better. So, I consulted with my family about the move,” said Mr Faghani, whose brother Mohammad Reza is also a referee in Sweden.





“At the time, my son was doing his last year in high school, and he was thinking about continuing his tertiary education. So, my family received the idea of migrating to Australia very positively,” he added.





Faghani said: “Fortunately, the visa processing procedure went well. And finally, we migrated to Australia.”





The brilliant lifestyle and various opportunities were not the only things that attracted him down under.



Craig Noone of the Bulls is warned by referee Alireza Faghani during the A-League match between Macarthur FC and Adelaide United at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, February 19, 2022. Source: AAP / JEREMY NG/AAPIMAGE He also admires the well-established "system" of Australian football.





“There is a system in place here in Australia. There might be minor issues here and there, but in general, personal views don’t influence the system,” Mr Faghani said.





He said: “When it comes to the quality of the football regime and organisation, I believe planning comes first here in Australia. Everything is in accordance with the planning.”



"Apart from the pandemic that interrupted so many things in so many settings all around the world, everything is running as planned in Australia. However, when it comes to planning, I have to confess that we might have some problems in Iran."





While he now lives in Australia, Mr Faghani remains proud to represent his homeland.





"I have always tried to be a good representative for Iran and Iranians. On the international stage, I still conduct my career under Iran’s name,” he said.



