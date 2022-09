به روز رسانی کووید-۱۹: الزام قرنطینه در استرالیا از ۱۴ اکتبر لغو می شود

(Back row) ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, South Australia's Premier Peter Malinauskas, West Australia’s Premier Mark McGowan, Tasmania's Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Northern Territory’s Chief Minister Natasha Fyles (front row) Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, New South Wales’s Premier Dominic Perrottet, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews at a press conference after a National Cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 30, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE