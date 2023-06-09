«همراه با لیلا و زیاد» قسمت ۵: مکالمه‌های کوتاه

زیاد، تصمیم می گیرد در کباب فروشی شروع به کار کند. اما ابتدا رامی، به او یاد می‌دهد که چطور می‌تواند با مشتریان مکالمه‌های ساده و کوتاهی داشته باشد.

Learning notes
  • Level: Easy
  • Learn about small talk
قسمت ۵: زیاد، تصمیم می گیرد در کباب فروشی شروع به کار کند. اما ابتدا رامی، به او یاد می‌دهد که چطور می‌تواند با مشتریان مکالمه‌های ساده و کوتاهی داشته باشد.

«همراه با لیلا و زیاد» یک مجموعه ویدیویی ۶ قسمتی است که به شما در یادگیری زبان انگلیسی کمک می کند. داستان های زوج جوانی را که تازه در استرالیا وارد شده‌اند، دنبال کنید. فیلم ها را تماشا کنید و سپس فعالیت‌های آموزشی زیر را انجام دهید.

Learning activities:

Question 1 of 4

Question 2 of 4

Question 3 of 4

Question 4 of 4


Transcript

Naomi: Oh! It's so windy out there today.
Small talk.
Do I look okay?
———
Ziad: I know. I need to get a job, don't I?

Leila: Yes, you really do.
———

Uncle Rami: Where did you come from?

Ziad: The Middle East.

Uncle Rami: Yes, I know that.
But just now

Ziad: I've been trying to get your attention.

Uncle Rami: Sorry, seventies disco music goes so well with the cleaning.

Ziad: I have to find a job. It's not fair on Leila.
I need to make a constitution

Uncle Rami: Contribution.

Ziad: Yes, that.

Uncle Rami: I thought you'd never ask.
Of course you can come and work at our kebab shop.
But you must have small talk with the customers. You know the weather, sports, weekend activities.

Ziad: The weather is just the weather it's so boring. The shiny sun, the windy wind, the moist rain.

Uncle Rami: I have an idea.
———
Uncle Rami: Hello.

Ziad: Good morning. It's a bright and sunny day today.

Uncle Rami: Hello.

Ziad: Good afternoon. There's a nice cool breeze today.

Uncle Rami: Hello.

Ziad: Good evening. It is very windy and rainy today.

Uncle Rami: Very good.

Ziad: Refreshing.

Uncle Rami: I think you're ready.
———

Ziad: Good afternoon. How are you today?

Customer: Pretty good thanks, mate.
It's nice that it’s a bit cooler today.

Ziad: Yes, there is a lovely cool breeze today.

Customer: Yeah, it's really nice.
———

Naomi: It seems Uncle Rami’s unusual teaching technique has worked. Small talk is casual conversation about the weather or sports, or weekend activities.
Not sure about that cycling look but that's a good looking kebab.
Well done, Ziad!

Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with
Melbourne Polytechnic
(RTO Provider No. 3075)

Video production company:
Studio Gilay

Director: James Hackett
Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett
Producer: Chloe Marshall

EAL framework units

'Small talk' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:
  • VU22591 – Participate in short simple exchanges.
  • VU22592 – Give and respond to short, simple verbal instructions and information.
تماشای قسمت‌های دیگر:

«همراه با لیلا و زیاد» قسمت ۱: رفتن به داروخانه برای دریافت مشاوره

«همراه با لیلا و زیاد» قسمت ۲: گشایش یک حساب بانکی

«همراه با لیلا و زیاد» قسمت ۳: فرستادن پیامک درباره کار

«همراه با لیلا و زیاد» قسمت ۴: فعالیت‌های تفریحی

«همراه با لیلا و زیاد» قسمت ۶: توصیف یک خانه

همرسانی کنید
تاریخ انتشار 9/06/2023 ساعت 7:57pm
به روز شده در 9/06/2023 ساعت 8:03pm
منبع: SBS
Available in other languages