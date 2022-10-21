قسمت ۲۲: راه های رسمی و غیر رسمی برای دعوت افراد | جشن دیوالی

برای شنیدن تمام قسمت های SBS Learn English روی کلیک کنید.
As a valued client, you are cordially invited to our company’s Diwali celebration .Tina
Advertisement
The festivities include a three-course meal preceded by cocktails.Tina
Please RSVP on or before the 30th of September via email.Tina
Hi Emma! Hope you’re well!Tina
I would love it if you could join us.Tina
Let me know. Would love to see you then! It’ll give us a chance to catch up.Tina
Are you free? Come over!
I’m tied up in the morning but I’m all yours in the afternoon.
Can I pop over after lunch?
Sure! Come over around 3-ish?
It would be good to catch up.