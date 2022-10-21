اس بی اس فارسی

قسمت ۲۲: راه های رسمی و غیر رسمی برای دعوت افراد | جشن دیوالی

Young Indian girl holding Diwali oil lamp

A young Indian girl holding Diwali oil lamp Credit: shylendrahoode/Getty Images

تاریخ انتشار 21/10/2022 ساعت 5:32pm
توسط Josipa Kosanovic, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
مجری Josipa Kosanovic, Manpreet K Singh
منبع: SBS

در این قسمت از SBS Learn English‌ یادبگیرید چطور می توانید افراد را به صورت رسمی و غیر رسمی برای شرکت در یک جشن دعوت کنید. به علاوه، در مورد جشن دیوالی (Diwali) یاد بگیرید.

برای شنیدن تمام قسمت های SBS Learn English‌
این قسمت
کلیک کنید.

As a valued client, you are cordially invited to our company’s Diwali celebration .
Tina
The festivities include a three-course meal preceded by cocktails.
Tina
Please RSVP on or before the 30th of September via email. 
Tina
Hi Emma! Hope you’re well!  
Tina
I would love it if you could join us.
Tina
Let me know. Would love to see you then! It’ll give us a chance to catch up.
Tina
Are you free? Come over!
I’m tied up in the morning but I’m all yours in the afternoon.
Can I pop over after lunch? 
Sure! Come over around 3-ish?
It would be good to catch up.
