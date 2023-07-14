Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The nation is remembering and mourning the more than 200 people, including 88 Australians, killed in the Bali bombings two decades ago on October 12, 2002. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE