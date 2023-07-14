مذاکره پنی وانگ با دیپلمات چینی درباره تحریم‌های تجاری

Woman stands at a podium.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The nation is remembering and mourning the more than 200 people, including 88 Australians, killed in the Bali bombings two decades ago on October 12, 2002. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

در این پادکست خلاصه‌ای از مهمترین اخبار استرالیا در روز جمعه ۱۴ جولای، ۲۰۲۳ ارائه شده است.

در این پادکست خلاصه‌ای از مهمترین اخبار استرالیا در روز جمعه ۱۴ جولای، ۲۰۲۳ ارائه شده است.


بسته خبری هفتگی اس‌بی‌اس فارسی

درخواست چندین نماینده برای کناره‌گیری اسکات موریسیون

دولت فدرال مدعی است که شرکت های مخابراتی باید به مشتریان خود کمک های مالی ارائه دهند

Parliament House, Canberra, Australia.

بازداشت یک مرد به دلیل تهدید ایمیلی اعضای پارلمان به مرگ

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud.

لیتلپراود: بانک مرکزی استرالیا به مدیریت اقتصادی شکست خورده دولت پاسخ می‌دهد

Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Service provide a information session to Beagle Ba

بسته خبری هفتگی اس‌بی‌اس فارسی

A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses sitting on a seat.

درخواست چندین نماینده برای کناره‌گیری اسکات موریسیون