هکرهای استرالیایی مورد هدف قرار دادند؛ یک بازار سیاه آنلاین تصرف شد/ عملیات «هیولا کوکی» چیست؟

Handout image issued by the National Crime Agency (NCA) of a splash page put up where a site used to be after criminal online marketplace selling millions of sets of stolen personal information for as little as $1 per entry which has been taken down in an international crackdown. The sting, led by the FBI and Dutch police and involving law enforcement agencies across 18 countries including the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) took Genesis Market offline on Tuesday evening. Source: AAP, Press Association / Alamy