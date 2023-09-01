موج جدید اخراج اساتید دانشگاهی در ایران؛ انقلاب فرهنگی دیگری در راه است؟
New unrest in Iran over the past 10 days appears to be waning, but anger over the economy persists. The protests in dozens of towns and cities also showed that a sector of the public was willing to openly call for the removal of Iranian's system of rule by clerics -- frustrated not just by the economy but also by concern over Iranian's foreign wars and general direction. Source: AP / AP/AAPImage
موج جدید اخراج اساتید دانشگاه در ایران، صحبتهای نگران کننده رییس سابق محیط زیست درباره بیآبی در ایران و دفاغ علی خامنهای از دولت ابراهیم رییسی؛ اینها بخشی از مهمترین اخبار مربوط به ایران در روزهای گذشته بودند. مجید محمدی جامعهشناس و تحلیلگر امور سیاسی ایران در گفتوگو با اسبیاس فارسی در این رابطه توضیح میدهد.
