LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Designer Liam Hopkins and Aidan Gallagher beside the Recover E Car, a full scale working model of a Formula E race car made entirely from electronic waste created to raise awareness of the growing issue of e waste and to encourage people to consider repairing and recycling their unwanted electronic items at ExCel London on July 27, 2023 in London, England. Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images