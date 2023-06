مسمومیت های گسترده ناشی از نوشیدن الکل سمی به تهران رسید

EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY JUNE 27 File photo dated 01/05/18 of alcohol for sale in an Edinburgh off-licence. Minimum unit pricing (MUP) has reduced alcohol deaths by 13.4% since its introduction despite limited evidence of reducing consumption among low income alcoholics, a report has said. The 50p minimum charge placed on each unit of alcohol in 2018 has had a "positive impact" according to the independent evaluation from Public Health Scotland (PHS). Issue date: Tuesday June 27, 2023.. See PA story HEALTH Alcohol. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Credit: Jane Barlow/PA/Alamy/AAP Image