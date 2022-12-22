یلدای غمگین، ایرانیان استرالیا شب یلدا را به شیوه ای متفاوت از همیشه برگزار کردند

در شهر سیدنی، ایرانیان در بلوز پوینت ریزو که از نقاط زیبای سیدنی است جمع شدند تا با سخنرانی، شعرخوانی، اجرای پرفرمنس و موسیقی، غم های خود را التیامی بخشند. در شهر ملبورن نیز هموطنانمان به همین منظور ودر ادامه تحصن خود در مقابل پارلمان ویکتوریا، مراسم برگزار کردند.
young girls lightening candle for people who recently lost their life in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Woman mourning for people who recently were executed in Ir Credit: DAMON AMB
Iranians gathered in Sydney for Yalda night in memory of people who lost their life recently in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Atefeh reciting a poetry by Ahmad Shamloo and Mehrdad playing Setar Credit: DAMON AMB
Performance by a group of Iranian women for Yalda night with the theme of current uprising in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Leila Naseri reading one of her poetry about Yalda night this year Credit: DAMON AMB
Ramin Etemadizadeh singing a song for those bodies who are buried in graves Credit: DAMON AMB
Shokoufeh Kavani and Ali Tpaghvayi telling SBS Persian why this Yalda is different Credit: DAMON AMB
Pomegranate which is a symbol of Yalda is with a noose around, reminding of those who were executed in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Women in Melbourne setting up Yalda table in memory of those who lost their life recently in Iran Credit: Niv Sadr
People gathered in Melbourne for Yalda night in memory of people who lost their life in Iran Credit: Niv Sadr