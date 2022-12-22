SBS Persian

یلدای غمگین، ایرانیان استرالیا شب یلدا را به شیوه ای متفاوت از همیشه برگزار کردند

Setting up a Yalda Table- Blues Point Reserve- Sydney

Setting up a Yalda Table- Blues Point Reserve- Sydney Credit: DAMON AMB

تاریخ انتشار 22/12/2022 ساعت 3:36pm, به روز شده در 22/12/2022 ساعت 3:44pm
توسط Moones Mansoubi, Niv Sadrolodabaee
مجری Moones Mansoubi
هر ساله در شب یلدا، بلندترین شب سال و شب زایش خورشید، ایرانیان گردهم می آیند تا پیروزی روشنایی را بر تیرگی و تاریکی جشن بگیرند. اما یلدای امسال، به واسطه شرایط ناگوار کنونی ایران، حال و هوای دیگری داشت. اینجا در نیمکره جنوبی و کشور استرالیا، همسو با دیگر نقاط جهان، ایرانیان گردهم آمدند تا یاد و خاطره کشته شدگان جنبش انقلابی اخیر ایران را گرامی بدارند و نسبت به شرایط زندانیان در بند، ابراز نگرانی کنند.

در شهر سیدنی، ایرانیان در بلوز پوینت ریزو که از نقاط زیبای سیدنی است جمع شدند تا با سخنرانی، شعرخوانی، اجرای پرفرمنس و موسیقی، غم های خود را التیامی بخشند. در شهر ملبورن نیز هموطنانمان به همین منظور ودر ادامه تحصن خود در مقابل پارلمان ویکتوریا، مراسم برگزار کردند.
young girls lightening candle for people who recently lost their life in Iran
young girls lightening candle for people who recently lost their life in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Woman mourning for people who recently were executed in Iran
Woman mourning for people who recently were executed in Ir Credit: DAMON AMB
Iranians gathered in Sydney for Yalda night in memory of people who lost their life recently in Iran
Iranians gathered in Sydney for Yalda night in memory of people who lost their life recently in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Atefeh reciting a poetry by Ahmad Shamloo and Mehrdad playing Setar
Atefeh reciting a poetry by Ahmad Shamloo and Mehrdad playing Setar Credit: DAMON AMB
Performance by a group of Iranian women for Yalda night
Performance by a group of Iranian women for Yalda night with the theme of current uprising in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Leila Naseri reading one of her poetry about Yalda night this year
Leila Naseri reading one of her poetry about Yalda night this year Credit: DAMON AMB
Ramin Etemadizadeh singing a song for those bodies who are buried in graves
Ramin Etemadizadeh singing a song for those bodies who are buried in graves Credit: DAMON AMB
Shokoufeh Kavani and Ali Tpaghvayi telling SBS Persian why this Yalda is different
Shokoufeh Kavani and Ali Tpaghvayi telling SBS Persian why this Yalda is different Credit: DAMON AMB
Pomegranate which is a symbol of Yalda is with a noose around, reminding of those who were executed in Iran
Pomegranate which is a symbol of Yalda is with a noose around, reminding of those who were executed in Iran Credit: DAMON AMB
Women in Melbourne setting up Yalda table in memory of those who lost their life recently in Iran
Women in Melbourne setting up Yalda table in memory of those who lost their life recently in Iran Credit: Niv Sadr
People gathered in Melbourne for Yalda night in memory of people who lost their life in Iran
People gathered in Melbourne for Yalda night in memory of people who lost their life in Iran Credit: Niv Sadr
