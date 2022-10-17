71 dni do PolArt - VIDEO - zbliża się Festiwal Polskiej Kultury w Australii i NZ

Polska sztuka i kultura zachwyca i bawi publiczność na całym świecie. Od kompozytora Fryderyka Chopina, reżysera Andrzeja Wajdy, po światowej sławy zespoły takie jak Mazowsze i Śląsk – polski wkład w sztukę, muzykę, film i taniec jest znany na całym świecie.









PolArt 2022 w Sydney pokaże to co najlepsze z polskiej sztuki i kultury. W grudniu i styczniu Sydney zaoferuje szeroką gamę imprez, od koncertów muzyki klasycznej i występów tanecznych zespołów ludowych po pokazy mediów wizualnych i warsztaty teatralne. Festiwal PolArt 2022 w Sydney będzie celebracją różnorodności, piękna i bogactwa wieloletniej polskiej tradycji, a zarazem będzie przykładem tego, jaki wpływ ma ona na współczesne społeczeństwo.

















Polish art and culture enlightens and entertains audiences globally.







From composer Frederic Chopin through director Andrzej Wajda, to internationally-acclaimed artistic ensembles such as Mazowsze and Śląsk – Poland’s contribution to music, film and dance is world-renowned.





