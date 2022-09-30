88 dni do PolArt VIDEO - zbliża się Festiwal Polskiej Kultury w Australii i NZ

Polska sztuka i kultura zachwyca i bawi publiczność na całym świecie. Od kompozytora Fryderyka Chopina, reżysera Andrzeja Wajdę, po światowej sławy zespoły takie jak Mazowsze i Śląsk – polski wkład w sztukę, muzykę, film i taniec jest znany na całym świecie. PolArt 2022 w Sydney pokaże to co najlepsze w polskiej sztuce i kulturze. W grudniu i styczniu Sydney będzie wypełnione wydarzeniami, od koncertów muzyki klasycznej i tańców ludowych po media wizualne i warsztaty teatralne. PolArt 2022 w Sydney będzie celebracją różnorodności, piękna i bogactwa wieloletniej polskiej tradycji i przykładem tego, jak wpływa ona na współczesne społeczeństwo.
From composer Frederic Chopin through director Andrzej Wajda, to internationally-acclaimed artistic ensembles such as Mazowsze and Śląsk – Poland’s contribution to music, film and dance is world-renowned. At PolArt 2022 Sydney, you and your family will experience the best that Polish arts and culture has to offer. Through December and January Sydney will be filled with events spanning the ages from early classical music concerts and folk dance performances, to visual media and theatrical workshops that weave in the hopes and joys of the present. PolArt 2022 Sydney will celebrate the diversity, beauty and richness of Poland’s long-held traditions and exemplify how they continue to influence contemporary society.