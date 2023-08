200 milionów dolarów na sport kobiecy w Australii... czy to wystarczy?

Australian women's former Olympic soccer player Tal Karp and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a press conference in Brisbane, Saturday, August 19, 2023. The Albanese government will roll out $200 million in funding for women's sport and overhaul broadcast rules in the wake of the Matildas' success. (AAP Image/Dominic Giannini) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DOMINIC GIANNINI/AAPIMAGE