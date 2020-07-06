270 miliardów dolarów na obronę

The radar domes of the top-secret joint US-Australian missile defence base at Pine Gap near Alice Spring in central Australia Source: AFP
Published 6 July 2020 at 4:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Brett Mason, Chief Political Correspondent
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Premier Scott Morrison przedstawił plany wzmocnienia obrony kraju: ‘Defence Strategic Update 2020’ oraz "Force Structure Plan".
Published 6 July 2020 at 4:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Brett Mason, Chief Political Correspondent
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share