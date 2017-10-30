500 lat Reformacji. Część 3

Martin Luther Source: Wikipedia
Published 30 October 2017
By Anna Sadurska, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Za jej początek uznaje się 31 października 1517 roku, kiedy Marcin Luter przybił na drzwiach kościoła w Wittenberdze swoje 95 tez potępiających handel odpustami. O znaczeniu Reformacji mówi historyk Dr Karol Grant – Skiba.
