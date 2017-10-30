SBS po polsku

500 lat Reformacji. Część 3

SBS po polsku

Martin Luther

Martin Luther

Published 30 October 2017 at 3:34pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Anna Sadurska, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Za jej początek uznaje się 31 października 1517 roku, kiedy Marcin Luter przybił na drzwiach kościoła w Wittenberdze swoje 95 tez potępiających handel odpustami. O znaczeniu Reformacji mówi historyk Dr Karol Grant – Skiba.

