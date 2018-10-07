SBS po polsku

6. Festiwal Polskiego Filmu w Australii.

Polish Film Festival

6th Polish Film Festival`s poster Source: Polish Cinema in Australia Inc

Published 7 October 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 7 October 2018 at 4:14pm
By Joanna Todisco
Festiwal odbędzie się w Melbourne w dniach 18 - 28 października 2018 r. Organizatorzy festiwalu, grupa "Polskie Kino w Australii" opowiada o tegorocznych najbardziej oczekiwanych filmach.

