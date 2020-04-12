SBS po polsku

'Kapa'

SBS po polsku

Yerevan, Armenia in pictures

Katoghike Chapel at the Geghard monastery complex founded in the 4th century Source: TASS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2020 at 4:19pm, updated 12 April 2020 at 4:24pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'Kapa' to jedna z opowieści zawartych w książce “ Żywoty zdań swawolnych” zmarłego niedawno antropologa professora Ludwika Stommy. Prezentujemy archiwalne nagrania fragmentów książki w interpretacji Andrzeja Siedleckiego.

Published 12 April 2020 at 4:19pm, updated 12 April 2020 at 4:24pm
By Ludwik Stomma
Presented by Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135