Zmiana na fotelu premiera

Mathias Cormann.

The Leader of the Government in the Senate Mathias Cormann. Source: AAP

Published 19 February 2018 at 3:30pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Urodzony w Belgii Minister Finansów Mathias Cormann zastępuje w tym tygodniu premiera Malcolma Turnbulla w czasie jego podróży do USA. . "Wejście w rolę premiera jest świadectwem tego, co mogą osiągnąć migranci w Australii" - powiedział.

