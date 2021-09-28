SBS po polsku

Aktorka Zofia Stafiej - o sobie i o przygodzie z filmem

SBS po polsku

Zofia Stafiej

Source: Daria Górniewska

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2021 at 3:56pm, updated 28 September 2021 at 4:03pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Młoda aktorka, a jak dojrzała artystycznie. Mając 22 lata już ma na swoim koncie wiele wyróznień. Zauważona za swoją rolę w nagrodzonym filmie „Jak najdalej stąd”, który otworzy 29 września the Polish Film Festival in Perth I Polish Films I Perth Western Australia

Published 28 September 2021 at 3:56pm, updated 28 September 2021 at 4:03pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

news pic

Wiadomości 27 października 2022 - SBS News Flash

Money is taken out of a wallet Canberra, April 8, 2014.

Budżet w pigułce - dostaniemy po kieszeni czy nie?

Retailers say Australia is at a crisis point when it comes to labour shortages in the sector.

Nie ma ludzi do pracy!

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

W tegorocznym budżecie - pomoc dla rodzin