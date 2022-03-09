SBS po polsku

W Queensland po powodziach szerzy się wirus Ross River Virus

SBS po polsku

Queensland is looking at a damage bill of more than $2.5 billion following the flood disaster that has claimed 13 lives. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

Members of the ADF (Australian Defence Force) are seen helping in the clean up of flood affected properties in the suburb of Goodna in Ipswich, March 8, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 9 March 2022 at 9:59pm, updated 9 March 2022 at 10:03pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Wiktoria Dziwnik mówi o ostatnich wydarzeniach z Queensland, o powodziach, rozprzestrzenianiu się gorączki wirusowej Ross River i o etykietach dla ryb podawanych w restauracjach.

