W Queensland po powodziach szerzy się wirus Ross River Virus

Members of the ADF (Australian Defence Force) are seen helping in the clean up of flood affected properties in the suburb of Goodna in Ipswich, March 8, 2022. Source: AAP
Published 9 March 2022 at 9:59pm, updated 9 March 2022 at 10:03pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Wiktoria Dziwnik mówi o ostatnich wydarzeniach z Queensland, o powodziach, rozprzestrzenianiu się gorączki wirusowej Ross River i o etykietach dla ryb podawanych w restauracjach.
Published 9 March 2022 at 9:59pm, updated 9 March 2022 at 10:03pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share