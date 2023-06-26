AIPA - Australijski Instytut Spraw Polskich zaprasza na spotkanie w Melbourne

ALEXANDRA DUNWILL.jpg

Spotkanie z Dr Alexandrą Malgorzatą Dunwill, prezesem Australijskiego Instytutu Spraw Polskich. Rozmawiamy o zbliżającym się spotkaniu AIPA, które odbędzie się w sobotę, 1 lipca w Melbourne. Prelegentami spotkana będą Profesor Tomasz Zarycki, Dyrektor Instytutu Socjologii im. Roberta Zajonca, przy uniwersytecie warszawskim, Profesor Piotr Kulas, Dyrektor Laboratorium Transformacji elit i inteligencji na Uniwersytecie Warszawskim, i Dr Tomasz Zając, polski naukowiec obecnie związany z Instytutem Badan Naukowych Uniwersytetu Queensland University.

Melbourne is hosting an international sociology conference - XX ISA World Congress of Sociology.
The conference theme is Resurgent Authoritarianism; Sociology of New Entanglements of Religions, Politics, and Economies.

The Board of AIPA has decided to bring some presentations to you!

You will be able to meet with three distinguished Polish academics, listen to their short (15 mins) presentations, ask questions, and participate in the round table discussions in the relaxed and informal atmosphere of Armagh house.
The event details are below:
WHEN: Saturday 1st July, 2023
WHERE:  Armagh House, 226 Kooyong Road, Toorak, 3142
Speakers include: Professor Piotr Kulas, Professor Tomasz Zarycki and Dr Tomasz Zając.


