AIPA - Australijski Instytut Spraw Polskich zaprasza na spotkanie w Melbourne

Melbourne is hosting an international sociology conference - XX ISA World Congress of Sociology. The conference theme is Resurgent Authoritarianism; Sociology of New Entanglements of Religions, Politics, and Economies.





The Board of AIPA has decided to bring some presentations to you!





You will be able to meet with three distinguished Polish academics, listen to their short (15 mins) presentations, ask questions, and participate in the round table discussions in the relaxed and informal atmosphere of Armagh house.



The event details are below:



WHEN: Saturday 1 st July, 2023



WHERE: Armagh House, 226 Kooyong Road, Toorak, 3142

