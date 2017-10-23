SBS po polsku

Czy australijskie lotniska sąa bezpieczne?

Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester speaks d

Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester. Source: AAP

Published 23 October 2017 at 4:15pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Anna Sadurska, Gareth Boreham
W Australii 40 000 pracowników lotnisk ma dostęp do neuralgicznych stref gdzie dla innych jest wstęp wzbroniony. Obecnie mają być podani losowym testom na wykrycie materiałów wybuchowych. Pada pytanie dlaczego kontrole nie są stałe.

