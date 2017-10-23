Czy australijskie lotniska sąa bezpieczne?

Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester. Source: AAP
W Australii 40 000 pracowników lotnisk ma dostęp do neuralgicznych stref gdzie dla innych jest wstęp wzbroniony. Obecnie mają być podani losowym testom na wykrycie materiałów wybuchowych. Pada pytanie dlaczego kontrole nie są stałe.
