Andrzej Wajda - Odszedł Mistrz

Director Andrzej Wajda before the screening of film Walesa - Man Of Hope, during the 70th Venice Film Festival, 2013.

Director Andrzej Wajda before the screening of film Walesa - Man Of Hope, during the 70th Venice Film Festival, 2013. Source: AP Photo - David Azia

Published 20 October 2016 at 11:49am, updated 20 October 2016 at 1:39pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Odszedł światowej sławy polski reżyser Andrzej Wajda. O Wajdzie i o współpracy z tym legendarnym twórcą opowiada reżyser Jerzy Domaradzki.

