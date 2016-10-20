Andrzej Wajda - Odszedł Mistrz

Director Andrzej Wajda before the screening of film Walesa - Man Of Hope, during the 70th Venice Film Festival, 2013. Source: AP Photo - David Azia
Published 20 October 2016 at 11:49am, updated 20 October 2016 at 1:39pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Odszedł światowej sławy polski reżyser Andrzej Wajda. O Wajdzie i o współpracy z tym legendarnym twórcą opowiada reżyser Jerzy Domaradzki.
