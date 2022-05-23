SBS po polsku

Anthony Albanese zaprzysiężony na 31. premiera Australii

Anthony Albanese stands in front of The Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) on May 23, 2022 in Canberra. Source: Getty

Published 23 May 2022 at 5:53pm, updated 23 May 2022 at 5:59pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Wzruszony przywódca Partii Pracy Anthony Albanese podziękował wszystkim Australijczykom „..za ten niezwykły zaszczyt..”. 'To naprawdę wielka chwila. Chcę zmienić kraj. Chcę zmienić role polityki w tym kraju', powiedział 31. Premier Australii.

