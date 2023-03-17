Australia - jak minął tydzień? Dzisiaj o konrowesyjnjej unowie AUKUS

Rishi Sunak visit to US

(left to right) Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrive for a press conference at Point Loma naval base in San Diego, US, to discuss the procurement of nuclear-powered submarines under a pact between the three nations as part of Aukus, a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. Picture date: Monday March 13, 2023.. See PA story POLITICS Aukus. Photo credit should read: Leon Neal/PA Wire Credit: Leon Neal/PA/Alamy

Podsumowanie najważniejszych wydarzeń minionego tygodnia w Australii przedstawia Darek Paczyński.

Photo by Azov Battalion via AP

Ukraina podsumowanie 17 marca 2023

SBS Polish News

Wiadomości SBS 17 marca 2023

Mushrooms

Grzyby w Australii już w marcu.?.Jakie zbierać i czy warto je jeść?

SBS Polish News

Wiadomości 16 marca 2023 - SBS News Flash