Polska i Australia w finale Eurowizji

Published 10 May 2017 at 4:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Reprezentanci Polski i Australii wystąpili na scenie w Kijowie. Kasia Moś zaśpiewała piosenkę pod tytułem "Flashlight" a Australijczyk Isaiah Firebrace zaśpiewał "Don't Come Easy". Oboje po głosowaniu zlaleźli się wśród 10 finalistów.

