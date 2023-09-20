Australia popiera MAEA mimo obaw związanych z uwolnieniem wody z elektrowni w Fukushimie

From left, Australian Foreign Minster Penny Wong speaks as she is joined by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister of the Philippines Enrique Manalo as participants gather to listen to discussions regarding elements of the Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty (FMCT), hosted by delegations from Japan, Philippines and Australia in New York Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle/AP

Australia wpłaci miliony dolarów na rzecz światowej Agencji Atomowej, pomimo obaw innych państw o uwalnianie radioaktywnie skażonej wody z elektrowni w Fukushimie.

