Pierwsza debata przewdwyborcza

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at the National Press Club in Canberra
Published 2 June 2016 at 1:34pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 2:23pm
Source: SBS
W pierwsza debacie telewizyjnej pomiędzy Premierem Malcolmem Turnbullem i lidererm opozycji Billem Shortenem obaj przywódcy byli proszeni o przedstawienie swoich poglądów na temat obniżenia podatków, zmiany klimatu i kwestii ochrony granic.
