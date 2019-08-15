SBS po polsku

Pieniądze leżą w naszym śmietniku

SBS po polsku

recycling

Demonstrators have converged onto Parliament's steps with recycling to draw attention to the plastic and cardboard that ends up in landfill. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 August 2019 at 3:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia nie radzi sobie z odpadami wtórnymi. Naukowcy proponują rozwiązania ale chyba nikt ich nie słucha.

Published 15 August 2019 at 3:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135