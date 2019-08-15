Pieniądze leżą w naszym śmietniku

Demonstrators have converged onto Parliament's steps with recycling to draw attention to the plastic and cardboard that ends up in landfill. Source: AAP
Australia nie radzi sobie z odpadami wtórnymi. Naukowcy proponują rozwiązania ale chyba nikt ich nie słucha.
