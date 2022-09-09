Australia zapamięta swoją Królową

Queen Elizabeth II meets school children after attending the Commonwealth Day service at St. Andrews cathedral, Sydney, Monday, March 13, 2006. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 9 September 2022 at 6:40pm, updated 9 September 2022 at 6:49pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Królowa Elżbieta II była najdłużej panującym monarchą w historii Wielkiej Brytanii. Oto osobisty obraz australijskiej głowy państwa, kobiety, matki, królowej.
Published 9 September 2022 at 6:40pm, updated 9 September 2022 at 6:49pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Share