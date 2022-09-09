SBS po polsku

Australia zapamięta swoją Królową

SBS po polsku

QE2 QUEEN ELIZABETH SYDNEY

Queen Elizabeth II meets school children after attending the Commonwealth Day service at St. Andrews cathedral, Sydney, Monday, March 13, 2006. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2022 at 6:40pm, updated 9 September 2022 at 6:49pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS

Królowa Elżbieta II była najdłużej panującym monarchą w historii Wielkiej Brytanii. Oto osobisty obraz australijskiej głowy państwa, kobiety, matki, królowej.

Published 9 September 2022 at 6:40pm, updated 9 September 2022 at 6:49pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

news pic

Wiadomości 27 października 2022 - SBS News Flash

Money is taken out of a wallet Canberra, April 8, 2014.

Budżet w pigułce - dostaniemy po kieszeni czy nie?

Retailers say Australia is at a crisis point when it comes to labour shortages in the sector.

Nie ma ludzi do pracy!

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

W tegorocznym budżecie - pomoc dla rodzin